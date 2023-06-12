WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of trial for ex-Parkland school deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday marks Day 4 in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, who is accused of taking cover instead of action during the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

On Friday, a police officer who rushed into the 1200 Building where the shooting occurred testified that Peterson confirmed the shooter was upstairs.

Peterson has insisted since he spoke to investigators two days after the massacre that he couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from, and that he thought they may have been fired outside.

On the third day of Peterson’s trial, Coral Springs officer Richard Best related what he says Peterson told him outside the classroom building.

“I said, ‘Hey brother, what do we got?’” Best told the jury. “He said, ‘Gunshots second or third floor.’”

Peterson, 60, could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison if convicted.

“It is understood that the longer you wait, the more damage is being done,” Best said. “Every time you heard a gunshot, somebody might be dead.”

Peterson is charged with failing to confront shooter Nikolas Cruz before the gunman reached the building’s third floor, where he killed six people. The deputy is not charged in connection with the 11 deaths on the first floor, before he reached the building.