Homestead police seek suspect who fatally shot father in front of 1-year-old on Memorial Day

A deadly shooting in Homestead was caught on camera.

HOMESTAED, Fla. – A deadly shooting in Homestead was caught on camera.

Police officers are still searching for the man who pulled the trigger and released video of the incident hoping it will help bring him to justice.

The shooting occurred on Memorial Day along the 500 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

First responders airlifted the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jose Guajardo, to Jackson South Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Guajardo was shot and killed in front of his mother and 1-year-old son.

Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Monico Galban. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

In the video, the shots can be heard, and then Guajardo can be seen falling over, followed by screams.

The victim’s son, who was playing in a kiddie pool, scrambled away in fear. The child’s grandmother grabbed him and ran toward the back of the house.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.