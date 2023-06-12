Man accused of masturbating in front of girl at Miami-Dade condominium complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested last week after he exposed himself and masturbated in front of a 14-year-old girl at a condominium complex in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported Friday night at the Horizons West complex at 8730 SW 133rd Avenue Road.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was hanging out at the complex’s recreational center when the suspect, Jorge Ojeda, approached her, exposed his penis and began masturbating.

The victim then called 911 and directed a responding officer to where Ojeda was, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Ojeda was arrested at the scene on one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

Jail records show that as of Monday morning, he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.