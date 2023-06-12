Man shoots victim after butting in on ashtray argument over phone, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Pompano Beach man added his two cents worth in a dispute between a man and his sister over a missing ashtray after overhearing it on the phone, setting off a separate argument which would lead him to shoot the other man in northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Police located Miguel Gabriel Andres, 27, in Hollywood late Friday night and Miami-Dade police arrested him after an interview early Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade police, on the afternoon of May 30, the victim and his sister were arguing over the missing ashtray, which she claimed she left in her room.

The man’s sister happened to be on the phone with Andres at the time, who overheard the dispute and butted in, preceding to mock the other man, a police report states.

Police said the other man mocked him back, which led Andres to tell the man he would “pull up and blow him down,” or shoot him, as the victim would later explain to investigators.

The report states that Andres told him he was he was headed to the victim’s house and was going to “gun him down.”

“The victim advised that he knew the defendant (Andres) was the type of person to act on such threats and in fear of his life he fled his home in route to a friend’s house,” the investigating officer wrote.

That house was in the 1300 block of Northwest 132nd Terrace, police said.

“As the victim arrived to the friend’s home, the defendant drove up in his vehicle and stepped out with a rifle-style firearm and began shooting while stating ‘give me my money,’” the officer wrote.

The man told police that Andres was referring to the fact that his sister “accused him of stealing money from her room earlier that day.”

The victim was shot once in the left side and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said. The report states he was “assertive” in identifying Andres as the suspect in a photo lineup.

“The victim advised that he was in fear that the defendant would try to finish him off if he was to learn that he had survived,” the investigating officer wrote.

On Friday, Hollywood police pulled over Andres in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street after a hit from a license plate reader. Police said Andres voluntary went to the Miami-Dade police Northside station for an interview.

Andres told detectives that he had been in Tampa at the time of the shooting and had possession of his car keys the entire time, the report states.

However, according to the report, Andres’ car registered on several license plate readers in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties during the time he claimed to be away.

Andres was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and criminal mischief.