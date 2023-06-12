Police: Couple breaks into Opa-locka apartment in armed attack over food stamps

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man said he and his girlfriend broke into an Opa-locka apartment Sunday to confront and attack a person using money from his girlfriend’s food stamp card, later firing a gun, according to police.

Police said they were dispatched to a complex at 13436 Aswan Road just after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries, according to police.

A woman told police that Davante Brown and Quamisha Perpall, both 30, broke into the apartment at around 4 p.m. and ran upstairs into the bedroom where she and the victim were laying, an arrest report states.

Police said Brown and Perpall began attacking the pair. The woman told officers that as she ran downstairs to seek help, she heard a “loud pop” that sounded like gunfire, the report states.

The woman did not know who fired the apparent shot, police said.

After arriving at the scene, police detained Brown, who was trying to leave, the report states. Police said he had a gun on him.

They detained Perpall shortly after.

The victim was taken to Jackson North Medical Center to be “further evaluated,” though the report doesn’t make clear whether he or she had been injured by gunfire or in some other way.

According to the report, Brown told officers that the incident started “when he became aware that money from his girlfriend’s food stamp card was being used” by the victim.

Police said CCTV footage showed Brown and Perpall kicking in the door and going into the apartment.

Both were charged with armed burglary and aggravated battery and were being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.