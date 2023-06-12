79º

Police: Girl, 7, with Down syndrome pulled from pool in Lauderhill

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Sky 10 over pool in Lauderhill where girl, 7, nearly drowned. (WPLG)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being found facedown in a pool in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to a home in the 5200 block of Northwest 14th Place just before 9 a.m. in reference to a near drowning.

Police said officers arrived to find the family performing CPR on the child.

Officers then took over CPR efforts until fire rescue arrived.

Police confirmed that the girl was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. They said the girl did have a pulse at the hospital, however her condition has not yet been released.

Neighbors who spoke to Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos later in the morning were shocked by the news.

“They are small kids and they don’t know better,” neighbor Dudley Caseod said.

Ramos spotted several marked police units and detectives going in and out of the home after the girl was taken to the hospital as they work to figure out what led up to the near drowning.

“I’m sorry that something like that happened, but they have to be careful what they are doing,” Caseod said.

Police outside home in Lauderhill where girl, 7, nearly drowned. (WPLG)

