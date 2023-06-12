Social media driving dangerous trend

The influence of social media sites is leading to the return of a hazardous trend.

It’s called Chroming, which is inhalant abuse, just under a different name.

Products used in chroming include any spray products and even permanent markers

“We know that these vapors and these chemicals have a direct toxic effect on almost every organ in the body because they are deposited in fat. they actually damage the part of the brain called myelin which is in the white matter which causes the brain to not be able to communicate within itself so this affects memory, attention, processing and cognitive processing,” said Dr. Daniel Bober, Chief of Psychiatry at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Bober said roughly 684 million adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 reported using inhalants in the last year.

And another danger facing even younger children is being left in a car with no running air conditioning.

Around 40 children die every year in the U.S. from heat stroke either because they were left in a car that became hot or they were trapped.

“If it’s even for a minute, take your child with you. Do not leave anyone in the car, even if you’re running an errand for one minute it can happen very quickly,” said Dr. Sarah Lazarus, a specialist in Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

At 95 degrees outside, it takes five minutes for the inside to reach 102 degrees, which is dangerous for anyone, but especially young children.