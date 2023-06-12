Woman arrested for allegedly vandalizing southwest Miami-Dade church

An investigation was launched over the weekend after a church in southwest Miami-Dade County was vandalized.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation was launched over the weekend after a church in southwest Miami-Dade County was vandalized.

It happened at St. Timothy Catholic Church located at 5400 SW 102nd Ave at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, walls and windows had been graffitied with derogatory words while several potted plants were damaged and trash cans were found turned over.

Police have since arrested 44-year-old Alfa Illescas.

An arrest report stated that officers located Illescas at her home and that she was wearing the same clothing seen in surveillance video of the crime.

Officers did not say how they were able to identify Illescas. She was taken to jail without incident.

They said, based on the evidence, the church was victimized based on religious reasons and the crimes were committed with prejudice.

Crews were at the church on Sunday to help clean up the mess, and the graffiti has been painted over.