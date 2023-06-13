BSO: 1 man killed in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Lauderdale Lakes Monday night.

According to BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman, authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. near the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street, just west of North State Road 7.

Grossman said BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the shooting where they found a man lying in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

BSO Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Deputies have not yet identified the victim killed in the shooting.

Officials held a town hall meeting in Lauderdale Lakes last month after three separate shootings wounded three people in three consecutive days — including a 41-year-old father who died after being shot inside a Walmart.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call BSO Homicide Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4246 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.