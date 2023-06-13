WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of trial for ex Parkland school deputy accused of taking cover during shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial continues Tuesday for former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, who is accused of taking cover instead of entering the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where Nikolas Cruz carried out a mass shooting, leaving 17 people dead.

Peterson is charged with failing to confront the shooter before the gunman reached the building’s third floor, where he killed six people and injured four. The deputy is not charged in connection with the 11 deaths on the first floor, before he reached the building.

The victims killed on the third floor of the 1200 Building on Feb. 14, 2018, include Meadow Pollack, Cara Loughran, Peter Wang, Jaime Guttenberg, Scott Beigel and Joaquin Oliver.

The injured victims include Marian Kabachenko, Stacy Lippel, Kyle Laman and Anthony Borges.