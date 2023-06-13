Man accused of pushing pregnant woman to ground, spitting in her face in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 29-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his child’s mother, who is currently pregnant, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Gardens Police Department, the incident occurred Saturday night in the 3900 block of Northwest 178th Street.

Police said the suspect, Laterrance Darrick Tubbs, and the victim have a child together and have lived together in the past, but she is currently six months pregnant with another man’s child.

According to the report, the former couple got into an argument about Tubbs allegedly not giving her money for their child.

The victim told police that she ordered Tubbs to leave her home, at which point he bald his fist and began to walk toward her.

Police said she told them that she tried to walk away from Tubbs, but he pushed her with both hands, causing her to fall to the ground and then spit in her face and began to curse at her.

Tubbs was later arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

He has since bonded out of jail.