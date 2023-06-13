Supporters gather to back Trump on day of Miami federal court appearance

Federal and local law enforcement surrounded the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday morning ahead of former President Donald Trump appearing in court.

MIAMI – Federal and local law enforcement surrounded the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday morning ahead of former President Donald Trump appearing in court.

Several streets were blocked off in anticipation for the former president’s arrival. as he is set to face a federal judge for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Outside of the courthouse, supporters gathered to stand with the former president.

“Biden is innocent, Hillary Clinton is innocent. Oh wait a minute, Mr. Donald Trump is dangerous. He’s guilty? No, I don’t think so,” supporter Florencio Rodriguez said.

Trump supporters who gathered outside the courthouse said they believe the arraignment is politically motivated and they want to see the president left alone.

“I just see a two-tier justice system going on. I just want a fair trial,” supporter Joe Combono said. “Let the people decide. The people are smart.”

Supporter Kevin Rodriguez said: “They are making them not to win the 2024 election because they are scared he will be the president next year.”

A Trump detractor also appeared outside the courthouse.

Jack Kaplan took a few days off work and came down from Port St. Lucie to witness history. He said the former president broke the law and should face consequences.

“You and I would be locked up if we committed these crimes and were convicted of it, so he’s no different,” Kaplan said. “He shouldn’t be above the law. That’s the bottom line.”