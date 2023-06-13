This South Florida town is moving to a 4-day workweek

DAVIE, Fla. – A Broward County town is moving its employees — and much of its operations — to a four-day workweek.

According to a news release, the town of Davie, with a population of more than 105,000, is joining some private-sector employers in shaving a day off the workweek for many of its municipal workers.

Town employees covered by the move will now work 10-hour days instead of eight.

“The transition will offer extended morning and evening hours of service to members of the community,” the city said in the release.

Municipal offices will now be open Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., including the town hall, the community services division, the utilities department, administrative and customer service offices, as well as lobbies for the fire and police departments, officials said.

Parks and recreation facilities, programming and special events will maintain current operations and utility workers will continue to work seven days a week.

The Davie police and fire departments will continue to respond to calls 24/7.

For more information, visit the town’s website.