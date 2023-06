MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being involved in an ATV accident in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The accident was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area of Southwest 209th Avenue and 336th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, the boy was airlifted to a hospital with a broken femur.

He is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.