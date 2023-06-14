FBI confirms it raided southwest Miami-Dade home, but won’t yet say why

FBI agents surrounded and raided a home in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, but have remained mum about what exactly they were investigating.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – FBI agents surrounded and raided a home in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, but have remained mum about what they were there to investigate.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 91st Street and 153rd Avenue in The Hammocks area. Witnesses said two people were detained.

At least four people live at the residence, according to neighbors.

A couple who left the home claimed to not know why the FBI was at the home and answered few questions.

The home’s security cameras were covered at some point. The FBI confirmed it was conducting “court-ordered law enforcement activity,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Neighbors said they later saw a man handcuffed. But for now the FBI has not confirmed whether he will face any charges.