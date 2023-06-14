Pembroke Pines porch pirate caught on camera swiping package; cops want to find him

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police said Wednesday they were looking for a thief caught on a doorbell camera stealing a large package from a resident’s doorstep.
The theft happened in the area of Northwest 98th Way and 16th Court. Police didn’t say when the theft occurred.
The video shows the man nonchalantly walk up to the door and then return with the box a short time later.
Police said the porch pirate left the area in a black sedan, believed to be a Nissan Maxima. It appears someone else was with him in the vehicle at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 954-743-1267.
