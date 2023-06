LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is conducting a death investigation of a child, which occurred at a home in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the home in the 3200 block of Northwest 35th Court shortly before 8 a.m.

Deputies said the call to dispatch came in as a “medical call,” but they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

No other details were immediately released.