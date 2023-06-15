87º

FBI: Man pulls down face mask while robbing Wells Fargo Bank in Hallandale Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Hallandale Beach on Thursday.

The robbery was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at 1201 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a hat and face mask, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance images show that he pulled down his mask while speaking to the employee.

While other customers were present during the robbery, Marshall said no one was injured.

He declined to confirm the amount of money taken from the bank.

Anyone with information about this robbery or any FBI investigation is urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

