Police: Miami woman arrested after 9-month-old daughter tests positive for amphetamines

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested Tuesday after police said her 9-month-old daughter tested positive for amphetamines.

According to an arrest report, Krystal Dolores Jimenez, 35, called 911 after her daughter was having a seizure.

Authorities said the baby was initially transported to Baptist Hospital in Homestead and later transferred to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where she was treated.

Police said test results concluded that the child tested positive for amphetamines and she was treated for withdrawals.

According to the report, Jimenez told police her 9-year-old son was prescribed Adderall and takes it daily but will chew his pills and shares a pacifier with his sister.

Police interviewed Jimenez’s son who they said denied chewing his medication, but admitted to sharing his pacifier with his sister.

According to investigators, Jimenez failed to provide and protect the victim with care, supervision and services necessary to maintain the victim’s physical and mental health.

Police arrested Jimenez, who they said confirmed she is the primary caregiver for the baby but could not provide an explanation as to why the infant had amphetamines in her system.

Jimenez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to jail records, she was released on a $2,500 felony bond and is facing one count of child neglect without great bodily harm.