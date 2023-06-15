Triple-digit heat index scorches South Florida, increases heatstroke risk

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, the former Miami-Dade County mayor, said in Fox News that he will never support Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and referred to him as "a complete fraud."

MIAMI – With Thursday’s heat index expected to reach 110 degrees in Kendall and as high as 108 in other areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, officials warned about the increased risk of death by heatstroke.

South Florida residents who don’t have access to a space with a working air conditioner amid the dangerous heat should spend the day in public spaces such as libraries and shopping malls.

South Florida is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m., on Friday.

An unusually strong jet stream for June was in place across the southeastern United States. There were tornadoes in Georgia, Alabama, and Texas, and large hail in Arkansas.

There were also power outages in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

Meteorologists expect thunderstorms and a risk of tornadoes on Thursday in the area.

Tips on how to prepare for extreme heat

Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness, which include red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat; a rapid, strong pulse; and dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device since these do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.

Identify places in your community where you can go to get cool.

Cover windows with drapes or shades, and weather-strip doors and windows.

Use window reflectors specifically designed to reflect heat back outside.

Add insulation to keep the heat out.

Use a powered attic ventilator, or attic fan, to regulate the heat level of a building’s attic by clearing out hot air.

Have enough water to stay hydrated to avoid heat stress. Avoid energy drinks and alcohol.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot on your pet’s feet.

Source: The National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention