Deputies: Dine, dash and crash caught on camera in the Florida Keys

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Cooper City man is facing several charges after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he dined, tried to dash and then crashed into several parked cars at a popular Florida Keys restaurant.

Deputies say the 27-year-old tried to skip out on a bar tab at Gilbert’s Resort along Overseas Highway and Mile Marker 107. He was later caught on camera last Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the restaurant crashing into several cars.

In the video shared with Local 10 News, a black pick-up truck can be seen driving through the parking lot, sideswiping a black sedan and then crashing into several parked cars.

Deputies say no serious injuries were reported, but Mohammad Shakeel Rehman did cause about $40,000 worth of damage.

Witnesses told deputies he switched seats with a woman in the car before they arrived, but deputies were able to decipher that he was the one who was driving.

Rehman faces charges of larceny, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

