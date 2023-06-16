Hollywood police arrest woman they say purposely ran over, killed man

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police arrested a 24-year-old Miramar woman they said purposely ran over and dragged a man with an SUV — killing him — then fled the scene, an agency spokesperson said Friday.

On Wednesday, detectives and U.S. Marshals apprehended Nadeline Massenat in connection with the March 14 crash that killed 36-year-old Luis Armando Ortiz.

Ortiz had accused Massenat of stealing drugs just before the crash, according to police.

The arrest warrant states that the night before the crash, Massenat and Ortiz had texted about drugs, money and hanging out before she picked him up from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The pair had been with each other throughout the night, detectives said, until the next morning at Anderson Park, located at 5800 Thomas St. in Hollywood.

Surveillance video then showed the pair arguing. Police said after Ortiz left, Massenat drove away in a 2002 Honda CR-V, then came back, intentionally ran the SUV off the road and struck a stop sign before hitting Ortiz, who was standing along the sidewalk on Thomas Street.

Massenat then “paused, pulled forward” and dragged Ortiz about 500 feet, detectives wrote.

Police said seconds before the crash, Ortiz had texted Massenat “enjoy the dope you took,” to which she replied, verbatim, “whatever you’re an a--hole, your ticking high asf bro u need help.”

Police said information obtained through the TextNow mobile application eventually led them to Massenat and the gold SUV, which was registered to her mother.

Massenat, who was charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond in the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, according to jail records.