Man, toddler injured in Miramar shooting

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Police investigate shooting in Miramar neighborhood. (WPLG)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a shooter who opened fire on Thursday in Miramar.

The shooting left one man wounded and a toddler injured.

It happened on the 9800 block of Heather Lane, off of Palm Avenue and Miramar Parkway, just before 6 p.m.

Neighbors said a firefighter who lives on the block helped the man who was shot, rendering CPR.

Police said the wounded man and the child who fell and hit his head are both at the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

