Suspect in custody after Miramar shooting that injured man, toddler

Police identified Corey Eford as a suspect in the Thursday shooting in Miramar that injured a man and a toddler.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police in Broward County have identified the suspect who they say opened fire on Thursday in Miramar wounding one man and injuring a toddler.

Corey Tranard Eford, 44, was taken into custody Thursday evening in Miami and charged with multiple counts including attempted second-degree murder, written threats to kill, and four counts of child abuse.

It happened on the 9800 block of Heather Lane, off of Palm Avenue and Miramar Parkway, just before 6 p.m.

Neighbors said a firefighter who lives on the block helped the man who was shot, rendering CPR.

The toddler’s injuries were sustained after the child fell and hit his head. Both victims’ injuries were considered non life-threatening, according to first responders.