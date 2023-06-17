Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting father in front of 1-year-old son in Homestead

Monico Enrique Galban, 19, is facing one count of first-degree murder after he was accused of fatally shooting a father in front of his 1-year-old son in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 19-year-old man Saturday who is accused of fatally shooting a victim in front of his 1-year-old son outside their home in Homestead on Memorial Day, authorities said.

According to jail records, Monico Enrique Galban is facing one count of first-degree murder.

Police released surveillance video Monday of the shooting along the 500 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

First responders airlifted the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jose Guajardo, to Jackson South Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Guajardo was shot and killed in front of his mother and 1-year-old son.

The victim’s son, who was playing in a kiddie pool, scrambled away in fear. The child’s grandmother grabbed him and ran toward the back of the house.

According to police, Galban was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 1:45 p.m. Saturday where he is being held without bond.