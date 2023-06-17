Police: Man found dead on sidewalk in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood

Police investigating after body found on sidewalk in Little Havana.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, officers responded to the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and Northwest First Street after receiving a call around noon of an unresponsive man found lying on the sidewalk.

Upon the arrival of police and paramedics, authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delva said it is unclear if the man passed away as a result of a medical-related condition or natural causes.

According to police, the investigation is being handled as an unclassified death at this time.

Detectives have not released any other information about the victim.