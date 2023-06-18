Authorities searching for American diver who went missing off Bimini coast

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A desperate search is underway for an American missing off the coast of Bimini.

Ryan Proulx was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. wearing a green shirt and shorts.

His family said Proulx was free diving around the Bimini barge wreck but never resurfaced.

Proulx was wearing red dive fins and had a green snorkel with orange tape around the top.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the search, saying they believe Proulx may have drifted north.

Officials are asking boaters in the area to be on the lookout.