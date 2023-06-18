Sewage issue causing traffic mess in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic trouble in the Florida Keys has Father’s Day drivers dealing with delays.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has the northbound lanes of US-1 blocked for a sewer issue.
Drivers are being diverted at Mile Marker 92 as officials make repairs.
Deputies said the repair work is expected to take several hours.
US1 NB traffic diverted @ MM92.5 due to sewer issue. Repairs expected to take hours. Expect delays https://t.co/UkftPJv9ok pic.twitter.com/ZtyzX3NWt4— Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) June 18, 2023