Sewage issue causing traffic mess in Florida Keys

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Traffic trouble in the Florida Keys has Father’s Day drivers dealing with delays.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has the northbound lanes of US-1 blocked for a sewer issue.

Drivers are being diverted at Mile Marker 92 as officials make repairs.

Deputies said the repair work is expected to take several hours.

