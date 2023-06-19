Keys woman accused of murder in fatal domestic shooting

BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. – Monroe County deputies accused a 33-year-old woman of murder over the weekend following a fatal shooting at a home on Big Coppitt Key.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Avenue F at around 2:45 a.m. regarding a medical emergency and found 30-year-old Tyler Kinnon Nulisch with a gunshot wound to his back, along with a 9 mm handgun and bullet casing.

Nulisch was later to taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he died, authorities said.

Deputies arrested the accused shooter, Brittany Nicole Holbrook, on a charge of second-degree murder and said an apparent domestic dispute led to the shooting.

Holbrook was being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $750,000 bond as of Monday morning, jail records show. She was scheduled to be arraigned June 28.