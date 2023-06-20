86º

Broward woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Florida Lottery

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday.

According to Lottery officials, Gena Kanov, 37, of Weston, claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters in Miami.

Kanov chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5950 Coral Ridge Dr. in Coral Springs.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

