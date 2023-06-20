Driver fleeing deputies crashes into marina in Florida Keys, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Stock Island woman was arrested Monday after fleeing in her vehicle from deputies during a traffic stop and then crashing into a marina, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Corianne Lee De Poo Preater, 30, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, and possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said Preater fled in a Hyundai sport utility vehicle from an attempted traffic stop on Stock Island around 12:45 p.m.

According to deputies, Preater turned onto U.S. 1 and drove toward Key West where she made a U-turn at the Triangle intersection and drove northbound, reaching speeds of 90 mph. She then attempted to turn onto Second Street and crashed into Beach Weekend Marina, authorities said.

Investigators said Preater remained at the scene and after conducting a vehicle search, they found approximately three grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, assorted loose pills without a prescription and a small amount of marijuana in a glass pipe.

Linhardt said there were no other vehicles involved and the crash caused approximately $5,000 in damage to the marina.

There were no serious injuries reported.

According to jail records, Preater is being held without bond.