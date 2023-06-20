Judge delays trial for man accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer

Steve Gallon IV appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday, along with his attorneys who asked the judge for more time to conduct discovery after he was accused of firing a gun and grazing an undercover Miami-Dade police.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Steve Gallon IV appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday, along with his attorneys who asked the judge for more time to conduct discovery after he was accused of firing a gun and grazing an undercover Miami-Dade police narcotics detective with a bullet in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood in March.

Authorities said the undercover narcotics officer was surveilling Gallon as part of a larger investigation involving drugs being smuggled into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Gallon’s new trial date is now set for Aug. 15.

His co-defendant, Atiba Moore, who also appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday, had his trial date moved to Aug. 14.

Police said Gallon shot the officer on March 9 after receiving a call from Moore, who had realized that an undercover officer was trailing his vehicle.

They said they were able to determine that from phone and cell tower records. But Gallon’s attorney argued that those don’t prove anything.

“Cell site towers can only tell you a couple of things. Did his phone communicate with that phone? But it cannot tell you the contents of a conversation,” Rod Vereen, Gallon’s defense attorney, said in a phone interview with Local 10 News in March.

Police said Gallon attempted to lose the officer, speeding several times around the block and passing by a home several times.

They said Moore eventually slammed on the brakes and the officer crashed into the back of his vehicle.

As the officer got out of the car, Gallon fired the shot from behind, according to authorities.

Gallon is the son of Steve Gallon III, a member of the Miami-Dade School Board.

The elder Gallon had no comment following his son’s arrest. Neither did the school board, which referred to the case as a private family matter.