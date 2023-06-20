Police: Man fatally stabbed by woman while trying to break up fight in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree murder charge after she fatally stabbed a man who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and his girlfriend, authorities said.

Kathianna Jean-Louis, of Miami, was arrested Sunday night shortly after the stabbing, which occurred in the 8400 block of Northwest Fifth Court.

According to her arrest report, Jean-Louis and the other woman, who is 21, were involved in a verbal altercation for unknown reasons, which turned physical. At that point, the other woman’s boyfriend, Robert John Jean-Marie, 22, separated the two women, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said Jean-Louis claimed that Jean-Marie punched her while separating her from his girlfriend, at which point she stabbed him.

Police said Jean-Marie and his girlfriend drove away and parked at a Sunoco gas station.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the gas station and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Further statements made by Jean-Louis to detectives were redacted from the publically released report.

As of Tuesday, Jean-Louis was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.