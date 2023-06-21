BSO: 72-year-old woman reported missing, endangered from Weston

Authorities said Cathy Maccarone was last seen on foot around 7 a.m. at Walgreens, located at 4473 Weston Rd.

WESTON, Fla. – BSO detectives are searching for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing and endangered in Weston on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Cathy Maccarone was last seen on foot around 7 a.m. at Walgreens, located at 4473 Weston Rd.

She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a fuchsia-colored top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Broward County Sherriff’s Office at 954-831-8901 or 911.

