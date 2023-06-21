WATCH LIVE: Day 8 of trial for former Parkland school resource deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective John Curcio, who was the lead detective in the criminal case against the Parkland school shooter, was the first state witness to testify Wednesday for Day 8 in the trial of former school resource deputy Scot Peterson, who is accused of taking cover as the school shooter killed six people and injured four others on the third floor of the 1200 Building.

Peterson, 60, is not charged in connection with those killed or injured on the first floor of the building as he did not reach the building until the gunman reached the third floor. No injuries or deaths occurred on the second floor.

After the shooting, Curcio told investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who were working with a state commission looking into the law enforcement response to the school shooting, that Peterson’s story about what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, contained many inconsistencies when compared with video evidence.

RELATED: BSO detective says Parkland school deputy’s initial statement filled with inaccuracies

In the Aug. 28, 2018, interview with the FDLE, Curcio recalled his initial conversation with Peterson two days after the shooting, saying the longtime school resource deputy seemed confident in his abilities, “but he didn’t have a lot of recollection about his interaction with Nikolas Cruz.”

Once Curcio was able to review surveillance video from the school, he determined that many of Peterson’s statements weren’t consistent with what the video showed.

Curcio said Peterson claimed the golf cart wasn’t where it was usually parked by his office in the 100 building when the gunfire started, so Peterson decided to approach the 1200 building on foot.

File: Detective John Curio and other FDLE transcripts

“He literally is four or five feet from the golf cart when he comes out, like, in front of the 100 building,” Curcio said.

In the video, Peterson can be seen getting picked up by campus monitor Andrew Medina and security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf in the golf cart and dropped off at the 1200 Building.

“That’s a fact he never says to me in his statement,” Curcio said.

Curcio said when he compared footage from the exterior surveillance video to the footage from inside, it became obvious there were more shots than what Peterson claimed to have heard.

RELATED: Report details BSO detective’s interviews with witnesses, gunman in MSD massacre

“And the two to three shots that he claims he heard were actually over 70 shots going off inside the building,” Curcio said.

In synching the timeline to the videos, Curcio said Medina, Greenleaf and Peterson “retreat very, very quickly.” He said “that movement, the retreating is almost exactly consistent with when we know the fatal shots are being fired into (wrestling) coach (Chris) Hixon, who’s already been hit, on the first floor, as he retreated for cover” before Cruz “puts some final shots into him.”

Curcio said that, at one point, as Cruz was firing rounds on the second floor, Peterson was positioned 69 feet away along the wall of the 700 building, when “some of the rounds actually come out of the building through the window on the same side of the building where Peterson is positioned.”

When asked if there were any more people injured or killed while Peterson was standing outside, Curcio replied, “Yes. (Assistant football) coach (Aaron) Feis would’ve been shot and killed. Everybody on the third floor would’ve been shot and killed.”

Curcio said he saw things in the video that “are not consistent with what you would do if you thought there was a sniper.”

Peterson is charged with seven counts of felony child neglect for four underage students killed and three wounded on the third floor.

Peterson arrived at the building with his gun drawn 73 seconds before Cruz reached that floor, but instead of entering, he backed away as gunfire sounded. He has said he didn’t know where the shots were coming from.

Peterson is also charged with three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence for the adults shot on the third floor, including a teacher and an adult student who died. He also faces a perjury charge for allegedly lying to investigators.

Peterson could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison if convicted on the child neglect counts and lose his $104,000 annual pension.