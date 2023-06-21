Ex-Miami Gardens police officer stands on trial for battery, official misconduct

An FBI expert’s analysis of mobile phone data took center stage on Thursday during the trial of Florida rapper YNW Melly for the two murders of his fellow YNW Collective rappers.

MIAMI – A police officer who was accused of using excessive force to remove a woman from the Tootsie’s Cabaret, a strip club in Miami Gardens, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Prosecutors also accused Officer Jordy Yanes Martel of also covering up his use of excessive force on Satifya Satchell in 2020. The evidence in the case includes witness video.

“While holding one of her arms with his hands, puts his knee on her neck, while she’s on her back,” Assistant State Attorney Kioceaia Stenson said in court.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Gaylon White testified that the investigation found the officer had lied on his report.

“She was pulled out of the car,” White said. “There is no mention here of a knee on her neck.”

The Miami Gardens Police Department terminated the police officer after an internal investigation, and prosecutors charged him with battery and official misconduct

Attorney David Braun, who is representing the police officer, said Satchell was to blame because she taunted the police officer when she said, “Pull me out the car! Go ahead!” He also said Satchell “was screaming and yelling and cursing.”