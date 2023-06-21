80º

Fire erupts at home in Lauderhill

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A fire erupted Wednesday morning at a home in Lauderhill.

The house is located in the 3400 block of Northwest First Court.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as the area was blocked off with caution tape.

There appeared to be some damage to the home and firefighters appeared to be focusing mainly on the rear and side of the house.

Lauderhill police and members of the American Red Cross were also at the scene, assisting the affected family.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

