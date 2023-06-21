83º

Police investigating after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Miami Gardens

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting.

It happened Tuesday at approximately 6:18 p.m. in the area of the 19900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to authorities, officers responded after receiving a Shotspotter Alert.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was airlifted to a local area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as a trauma alert.

Police said the shooting subject took off in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

