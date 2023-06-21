Police investigating after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting.
It happened Tuesday at approximately 6:18 p.m. in the area of the 19900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.
According to authorities, officers responded after receiving a Shotspotter Alert.
Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was airlifted to a local area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as a trauma alert.
Police said the shooting subject took off in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.