HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are searching for an 85-year-old man with dementia and diabetes who was reported missing on Friday.

According to detectives, Mario Telleria was last seen on foot at home near the 400 block of South 62nd Avenue.

Investigators said Telleria is bald and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with blue stripes and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 911.