Man hit 84-year-old woman with cane after exposing self, Fort Lauderdale police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 52-year-old man faced a Broward County judge Friday after Fort Lauderdale police accused him of hitting an 84-year-old woman across the face with a cane after she rebuffed his demands for oral sex.

Rocklette Eugene Pulliam has been jailed in the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach since his arrest on May 17.

Police said the crime happened at around 1 that morning.

According to an arrest report, Pulliam approached the woman, who was sleeping on a bus bench at 1501 W. Broward Blvd., pulled his penis out of his pants and put it in her face while yelling “suck my d---.”

“A witness who was close by at the time of the incident further stated that the defendant was yelling ‘Suck my d--- n----’ at the victim while shoving his penis towards the victim’s face,” the investigating officer wrote.

Police said the victim tried to push Pulliam back with her cane, but he grabbed it and started hitting the bus bench, then struck her across the face, “causing an approximately 3-inch long laceration from her forehead to her cheek, about an inch away from her eye.”

According to the report, Pulliam then “began urinating” near the woman. Police said he left after the witness, who later told officers she saw Pulliam drinking vodka before the incident, came over to help the victim.

Pulliam was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and was being held on a $35,000 bond.