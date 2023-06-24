FHP: Man dies following crash involving semi-truck on Florida’s Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Florida’s Turnpike in Davie.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda, a man died after he crashed into a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike, near the I-595 exit ramp.

Authorities said the two vehicles were traveling northbound when the victim changed lanes and collided with the semi-truck.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, but the driver of the Honda Civic succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to authorities, the crash temporarily shut the northbound lanes of Florida Turnpike near Griffin Road.

Detectives have not yet identified the man killed in the crash.