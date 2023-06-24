Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Opa-locka crash, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – One pedestrian was injured in a crash on State Road 9 in Opa-locka Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to Opa-locka police, officers responded to the area of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue just before 6:45 a.m.

Authorities said the 44-year-old male pedestrian ran out into traffic and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Investigators said the man was transported by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

Opa-locka detectives said the pedestrian was considered to be a missing and endangered person reported missing since May 9.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the victim is urged to contact the Opa-locka Police Department at 305-953-2877