87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police: 1 killed in Hollywood shooting

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
(WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Hollywood Friday night, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded to a shooting near the 5700 block of Rodman Street, just north of Pembroke Road.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released any information about the victim’s age, gender or identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email