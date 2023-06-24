Police: 1 killed in Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Hollywood Friday night, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded to a shooting near the 5700 block of Rodman Street, just north of Pembroke Road.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released any information about the victim’s age, gender or identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.