Man in critical condition after late night shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a shooting that led to a man being hospitalized.

Crime scene tape blocked off a shopping center near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street,

Police said they responded to the scene around midnight after receiving a call of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives were still working the area early Sunday morning.

No suspect information has been released by police, and the circumstances of what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.