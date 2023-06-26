Police 29-year-old man killed in Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Hollywood Friday night, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded to a shooting around 9: 30 p.m. near the 5700 block of Rodman Street, just north of Pembroke Road.

Authorities said 29-year-old Baudler Dorleans was pronounced dead at the scene by Hollywood Fire Rescue.

The shooter remained at the scene and was detained by officers, according to police.

Detectives have not released any information about the suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.