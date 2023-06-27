Analyst: Jury in trial of ex-Parkland school resource deputy deciding if SRO is a ‘caregiver’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jurors deliberating the fate of former Parkland school resource Deputy Scot Peterson will have to decide whether a school resource officer, or SRO, is a caregiver.

After Scot Peterson was charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury following the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Broward County prosecutors said that the culpable negligence and child neglect charges wouldn’t usually apply to first responders, but under Florida law, a school resource officer is a caregiver and could be liable if there is “no reasonable effort” to protect the minors on campus.

As a person responsible for a child’s welfare in Florida, prosecutors say a school resource officer’s duty is “to make a reasonable effort to protect a child from abuse, neglect, or exploitation by another person.”

“His only assignment everyday was the welfare of those kids,” Assistant State Attorney Kristen Gomes said during closing arguments Monday. “Scot Peterson was the only police officer on that day that was officially assigned, clearly delineated ‘caregiver’ for the children at MSD. No other officers who arrived on scene had any caregiver obligation as it relates to this statute.”

Peterson’s defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh, however, said his client was not a caregiver and said to call him one “is ludicrous.”

“He’s not a caregiver, he’s a police officer, and he is assigned to the school pursuant to that contract, but he is not there to make sure their bellies are full and that they are hydrated properly -- that idea is ludicrous,” Eiglarsh said. “He was damned no matter what. He couldn’t win. Facts don’t matter when we are sacrificed. Scot Peterson was sacrificed. He was thrown under the bus and it continues right now.”

Former state and federal prosecutor David Weinstein, who is not involved in the case, told Local 10 News that this is a particularly unique case since typically a caregiver for a child would be considered a parent or guardian.

“We’ve all seen cases where someone, it is readily evident that they were a caregiver for a child -- whether it’s an adult, a parent, a guardian, that direct custodian, and they were in the same room, hands on with a child. And it was their neglect of that child as a caregiver that resulted in injury or death to that child,” Weinstein said. “What the state’s done here is extended that argument. They’re now saying that a school resource officer -- not just a police officer, but rather a school resource officer -- someone whose assigned duty was to be on the campus, and to ensure the safety and well-being of the students -- that he’s a caregiver, just like anyone else would be considered a caregiver, and that his inaction, his failure to take steps to put his thought process and his life on the line to go in and find out what was going on -- that his failure to do that violated his duty as a caregiver -- that he didn’t use a prudent and reasonable analysis of what was going on. And that as a direct result of that, the students died and that he violated his duty as a caregiver.”