BSO: Deputy dies by suicide while ‘under investigation’

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy died by suicide Tuesday morning while “under investigation by a local law enforcement agency,” officials said.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy died by suicide Tuesday morning while “under investigation by a local law enforcement agency,” officials said.

According to BSO, the deputy, who worked in Oakland Park, had been under investigation for an “off-duty related incident.”

Officials didn’t identify the deputy or specify the nature of the incident Tuesday.

A law enforcement source told Local 10 News that the deputy then called 911 on Tuesday morning and asked to have officers sent to his location in Pompano Beach, near the Hillsboro Inlet. When they arrived, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local 10 went by the deputy’s home, where there were several people gathered, but no one came to the door to comment.

The law enforcement source told Local 10 News that the deputy’s brother arrived at the scene at the same time as deputies Tuesday morning.

According to BSO, he was employed at the agency for four years and was off-duty at the time of his death.

Authorities said the case is under investigation.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.