Dog attacks woman working for Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – A dog attacked a woman who was working for Miami-Dade County on Tuesday morning in Miami’s Little Havana.

The woman, who was wearing a uniform and working as a court support specialist, suffered injuries to her ear and back in front of a home, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel and police officers responded to the area of Southwest Ninth Avenue and Second Street. There was a pool of blood near the sidewalk.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the injured woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

