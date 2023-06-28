84-year-old man reported missing in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an 84-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Otis James Hardemon was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 14800 block of Southwest 104th Avenue.

Police said he may have left his home in his 2012, gray Mercedes-Benz C-250. The car has a Florida tag of 67AYIB.

Hardemon was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, black and white Nike sneakers and eyeglasses.

Police said he has not contacted any relatives or friends and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Webb at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.