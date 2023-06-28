DAY 3 VERDICT WATCH: Jurors still deliberating in trial of former Parkland school resource deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jurors are continuing to deliberate Wednesday for the third day in the trial of former Parkland school resource Deputy Scot Peterson.

The judge greenlit a request Tuesday by the jury to access a password-protected hard drive that contains key evidence, including six-hours of surveillance video from the entire school.

Peterson, 60, is not charged in connection with those killed or injured on the first floor of the 1200 building, where the massacre occurred, as he did not reach the building until the gunman reached the third floor. No injuries or deaths occurred on the second floor.

Peterson is charged with seven counts of felony child neglect for four underage students killed and three wounded on the third floor.

Peterson arrived at the building with his gun drawn 73 seconds before Cruz reached that floor, but instead of entering, he backed away as gunfire sounded. He has said he didn’t know where the shots were coming from.

Peterson is also charged with three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence for the adults shot on the third floor, including a teacher and an adult student who died. He also faces a perjury charge for allegedly lying to investigators.

Peterson could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison if convicted on the child neglect counts and lose his $104,000 annual pension.